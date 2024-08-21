Charter Communications Inc Takes the Lead in Ruane Cunniff's Latest Investment Moves

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2024 Portfolio Adjustments

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio), a firm established by Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff in 1969, continues to make strategic investment moves based on their philosophy of owning and holding quality businesses. The firm's approach, deeply rooted in the teachings of Benjamin Graham, focuses on intensive research and rational decision-making. Their recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant adjustments, including new buys and position changes, reflecting their commitment to this long-term investment strategy.

1823676084286287872.png

Summary of New Buys

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded its portfolio by adding three new stocks. Notably:

  • Charter Communications Inc (CHTR, Financial) stands out with 454,226 shares, making up 2.12% of the portfolio, valued at $135.8 million.
  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) follows, with 102,132 shares, representing about 0.2% of the portfolio, valued at $12.7 million.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS, Financial) was also added with 450 shares, totaling $203,540 in value.

Key Position Increases

The firm also increased its stakes in several companies:

  • Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI, Financial) saw an addition of 643 shares, bringing the total to 3,427 shares. This adjustment marks a 23.1% increase in share count, valued at $1,018,780.
  • Lithia Motors Inc (LAD, Financial) had 393 shares added, bringing the total to 2,724 shares, marking a 16.86% increase, valued at $687,670.

Key Position Reductions

Conversely, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced positions in 20 stocks, with significant reductions in:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), which saw a reduction of 692,927 shares, a -18.64% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.46%. The stock had an average trading price of $151.69 during the quarter.
  • Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial) was reduced by 245,844 shares, a -4.59% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.52%. The stock traded at an average price of $134.36 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 37 stocks. The top holdings were 10.9% in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), 8.94% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), 8.65% in Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), 8.19% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM), and 7.88% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across seven industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Healthcare, Technology, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, and Consumer Defensive.

1823676129865789440.png

1823676202670518272.png

This detailed overview of Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent portfolio adjustments provides valuable insights into their strategic investment decisions, reflecting their commitment to a disciplined, research-driven approach to value investing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.