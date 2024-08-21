Insights from the Latest 13F Filing for Q2 2024

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment Group, has made significant changes to his investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Known for his pioneering role in the hedge fund industry, Jones's recent 13F filing reveals a strategic shift in holdings, including exiting Pioneer Natural Resources Co, which had a notable -1.76% impact on his portfolio. Tudor Investment, established in 1980, continues to innovate in the financial markets, focusing on a mix of discretionary macro trading and systematic investment approaches to achieve consistent returns.

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) initiated positions in 530 stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY, Financial), purchasing 2,000,813 shares, which now represent 0.43% of the portfolio, valued at approximately $83.09 million.

ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial), with 368,894 shares, making up about 0.22% of the portfolio, totaling around $42.19 million.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM, Financial), acquiring 531,174 shares, accounting for 0.21% of the portfolio, with a total investment of $41.24 million.

Key Position Increases

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also significantly increased his stakes in several companies, including:

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY, Financial), adding 233,056 shares, bringing the total to 465,562 shares. This adjustment increased his holdings by 100.24%, impacting the portfolio by 0.65%, with a total value of $253.37 million.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), with an additional 168,798 shares, now totaling 172,241 shares. This represents a staggering 4902.64% increase, valued at approximately $76.98 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a significant portfolio adjustment, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) exited positions in 484 stocks, including:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial), selling all 1,056,396 shares, which previously had a -1.76% impact on the portfolio.

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN, Financial), liquidating all 5,001,114 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also prominent in Jones's strategy, with significant cuts in:

Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial), reducing holdings by 468,215 shares, a -89.45% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.35%. The stock traded at an average price of $126.02 during the quarter.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS, Financial), cutting back 290,732 shares, a -81.04% reduction, affecting the portfolio by -0.32%. The stock's average trading price was $166.41 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio encompasses 2,258 stocks. Top holdings include 1.3% in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY, Financial), 0.52% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), and 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY, Financial). The portfolio is diversified across all 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Technology and Healthcare sectors.

