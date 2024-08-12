Aug 12, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ILGL. refractories Limited earnings conference call. First time on our backlog. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, Ilana operator by pressing star, then zero on your touchtone phone note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Stein, somebody from one-offs that were capped. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Sahil Rohit Sanghvi - Monarch Networth Capital Ltd - Analyst



And thank you, Len, and good evening, everyone.



On behalf of the regulatory capital, I welcome you all to the Q1 FY 25 earnings conference call of 5G and the factory is limited, and we are pleased to have with us the management being represented by Mr. Takahashi, general Gunn Director and CEO, and Mr. Andrew Reardon, the Chief Financial Officer, will have opening remarks from the management followed by a question and answer session.