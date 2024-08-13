Aug 13, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Laksh Sehgal - Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Earnings call for quarter-one FY2025. The company reported quarterly revenues of approximately 28,900 crores, which is up 29%, EBITDA of 2,785 crores, which is up 44% and PAT of 994 crores, which is up 65% compared to the same quarter last year. Being that those focused company, we monitor this metric diligently. And I would like to report that the consolidated growth on the last 12 months basis is now sitting at 18%. While we have a bit to go towards 40%. We'll surely make more progress on this number in coming quarters. Both organic businesses and acquired assets have demonstrated strong performance in this quarter. On the one hand, organic businesses continue to improve absolute profitability and provide