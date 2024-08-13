Full Year 2024 Bravura Solutions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Andrew Russell - Bravura Solutions Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the presentation of Bravura Solutions Limited FY24 full year results. My name is Andrew Russell, and I am the Group CEO. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Neil Montford, I'll present to the following agenda results summary financial results, detail key takeaways and finish with some Q&A.



Key messages to our shareholders that we outperformed our upgraded EBITDA guidance, delivering a full year results of AUD25.8 million and cash EBITDA of AUD10 million. Revenue at AUD250.4 million was in line with guidance. The business is well capitalized and cyber. We had a cash balance at 30 June '24 of AUD90 million, further increase by GBP24 million because of last week's announcement have an updated commercial partnership with fidelity International.



We have also recently announced our intention to return up to AUD75.3 million of capital to shareholders, which is surplus to the [fedure's] long-term capital requirements, noting