IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.79, Revenue of $1.3 Million

Company Provides Corporate Update Amid Financial Challenges

Summary
  • Cash and Investments: $256.4 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $337.7 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Collaboration Revenue: $1.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $0.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: $42.0 million for Q2 2024, down from $55.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: $10.6 million for Q2 2024, down from $13.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $47.9 million, or a loss of $0.79 per share for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $64.4 million, or a loss of $1.43 per share for Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines.

Financial Performance and Challenges

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS, Financial) reported a net loss of $47.9 million for Q2 2024, translating to a loss of $0.79 per share. This is a significant improvement compared to the net loss of $64.4 million, or $1.43 per share, reported in Q2 2023. However, the company's earnings per share fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.04. The company also reported collaboration revenues of $1.3 million, up from $0.4 million in the same quarter last year, but still below the estimated revenue of $5.31 million.

1823683858990788608.png

Key Financial Metrics

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS, Financial) reported the following key financial metrics for Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Collaboration Revenue $1.3 million $0.4 million
R&D Expenses $42.0 million $55.7 million
G&A Expenses $10.6 million $13.0 million
Net Loss $47.9 million $64.4 million
Cash and Investments $256.4 million $337.7 million

Pipeline and Corporate Updates

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS, Financial) continues to advance its clinical development programs. The company completed enrollment in its randomized colorectal cancer clinical trial for aplitabart, with top-line progression-free survival (PFS) results expected by the end of Q1 2025. Additionally, the company cleared the second dose cohort in its imvotamab rheumatoid arthritis clinical trial and the first dose cohort in its imvotamab systemic lupus erythematosus clinical trial.

"We continue to make significant progress in the clinical development of our two lead product candidates," said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. "We are pleased to have completed enrollment of 127 patients in our randomized study of 3mg/kg of aplitabart plus FOLFIRI and bevacizumab in second-line colorectal cancer. We are also pleased to have successfully cleared the first two cohorts of our clinical trial of imvotamab in severe rheumatoid arthritis as well as the first cohort of our clinical trial of imvotamab in severe systemic lupus erythematosus."

Financial Guidance

For the full year 2024, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS, Financial) expects GAAP operating expenses to range between $210 million and $220 million, including an estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $40 million. The company also anticipates full-year collaboration revenue of approximately $2 million related to the Sanofi agreement. IGM Biosciences expects to end 2024 with approximately $180 million in cash and investments, which should fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2026.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IGM Biosciences Inc for further details.

