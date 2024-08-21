Sphere Entertainment Co Q4 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $273.4M, EPS Misses at -$2.00

Company Exceeds Revenue Estimates but Falls Short on Earnings

48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $273.4 million for Q4, surpassing analyst estimates of $271.32 million and marking a 112% increase year-over-year.
  • Annual Revenue: $1,026.9 million, slightly above the annual estimate of $1,025.59 million, reflecting a 79% increase from the previous year.
  • Operating Loss: $71.4 million for Q4, a slight increase of $1.0 million compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $25.7 million for Q4, a significant improvement of $85.5 million year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: Basic loss per share of -$2.00 for continuing operations in Q4, compared to -$10.34 in the prior year quarter.
  • Segment Performance: Sphere segment revenue surged to $151.2 million in Q4, up from $0.7 million in the prior year quarter, driven by successful events and performances.
  • Debt Status: MSG Networks has approximately $849.8 million of principal debt outstanding, with ongoing discussions for refinancing.
On August 14, 2024, Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2024. Sphere Entertainment Co is a live entertainment and media company that creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The company's portfolio includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium, MSG Networks, and Tao Group Hospitality.

Performance Overview

Sphere Entertainment Co reported revenues of $273.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $271.32 million. However, the company posted an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.00, falling short of the estimated -$1.96. For the full fiscal year, the company reported revenues of $1,026.9 million, exceeding the annual estimate of $1,025.59 million, but an annual EPS of -$6.36, slightly better than the estimated -$6.39.

Key Financial Achievements

For fiscal 2024, Sphere Entertainment Co reported a significant revenue increase of $453.1 million compared to the prior year. The company also improved its adjusted operating income by $203.3 million, reaching $80.7 million. These achievements are crucial for a diversified media company like Sphere Entertainment Co, as they indicate robust growth and operational efficiency.

Segment Performance

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the Sphere segment reported revenues of $151.2 million, a substantial increase from $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. This growth was driven by The Sphere Experience, which generated $74.5 million across 208 performances, and event-related revenues of $58.4 million. However, the segment also faced higher direct operating expenses of $67.9 million, up from $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

The MSG Networks segment reported revenues of $122.2 million, a decrease of $6.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. This decline was primarily due to a 13% decrease in total subscribers, partially offset by higher affiliation rates and increased advertising revenue.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change
Revenues $273.4 million $129.1 million 112%
Operating Loss -$71.4 million -$70.3 million -1%
Adjusted Operating Income $25.7 million -$59.8 million NM

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Sphere Entertainment Co had approximately $849.8 million of principal debt outstanding under its credit facilities, which mature on October 11, 2024. The company is currently in discussions with its lenders regarding a potential refinancing.

Commentary

"Fiscal 2024 marked the opening of Sphere in Las Vegas and a new chapter for our Company. Sphere has already welcomed millions of guests, world-renowned artists, and numerous global brands. We are confident that we are on the right path to execute on our vision for this next-generation medium," said Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan.

Analysis

Sphere Entertainment Co's strong revenue growth and improved adjusted operating income are positive indicators of the company's potential. However, the significant operating losses and high debt levels pose challenges that need to be addressed. The company's ability to refinance its debt and manage operating expenses will be crucial for its future performance.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sphere Entertainment Co for further details.

