Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Aug 15, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $168.57 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.64 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $676.66 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.45 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Walmart Inc (WMT) for the full year 2025 have increased from $673.39 billion to $676.66 billion, and for 2026 from $700.25 billion to $703.74 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have increased from $2.35 per share to $2.45 per share, and for 2026 from $2.58 per share to $2.67 per share.

Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Walmart Inc's (WMT) actual revenue was $161.51 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $159.50 billion by 1.26%. Walmart Inc's (WMT) actual earnings were $0.63 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.52 per share by 20.92%. After releasing the results, Walmart Inc (WMT) was up by 6.99% in one day.

Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 35 analysts, the average target price for Walmart Inc (WMT) is $74.40 with a high estimate of $86 and a low estimate of $64. The average target implies an upside of 9.2% from the current price of $68.13.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) in one year is $58.84, suggesting a downside of -13.64% from the current price of $68.13.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 40 brokerage firms, Walmart Inc's (WMT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.