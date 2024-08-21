Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 15, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $6,673.04 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.98 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $26.93 billion and the earnings are expected to be $8.42 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) have increased from $26.73 billion to $26.93 billion for the full year 2024, and from $29.73 billion to $29.99 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have risen from $8.34 per share to $8.42 per share for the full year 2024 and remained steady at $9.51 per share for 2025.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Applied Materials Inc's (AMAT) actual revenue was $6.65 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $6.54 billion by 1.67%. Applied Materials Inc's (AMAT) actual earnings were $2.06 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.97 per share by 4.52%. After releasing the results, Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) was down by -1.59% in one day.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 28 analysts, the average target price for Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) is $247.91 with a high estimate of $300 and a low estimate of $198. The average target implies an upside of 23.46% from the current price of $200.80.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) in one year is $163.75, suggesting a downside of -18.45% from the current price of $200.80.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 34 brokerage firms, Applied Materials Inc's (AMAT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

