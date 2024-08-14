Brinker International Inc (EAT) Q4 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.24 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.20 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Increased Traffic and Menu Pricing

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,196.5 million, up from $1,064.8 million in Q4 2023, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,154.53 million.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales: Increased by 13.5%, with Chili’s up 14.8% and Maggiano’s up 2.5%.
  • Net Income: $57.3 million, compared to $54.2 million in Q4 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.24, compared to $1.19 in Q4 2023.
  • Operating Income: $73.1 million, up from $59.3 million in Q4 2023, with an operating income margin of 6.1%.
  • Restaurant Operating Margin: Increased to 15.2% from 13.4% in Q4 2023.
  • Cash and Credit Facility: Ended fiscal 2024 with no outstanding borrowings on its $900 million revolving credit facility and $64.6 million of cash on hand.
On August 14, 2024, Brinker International Inc (EAT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, which operates the popular casual dining brands Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy, reported significant growth in both sales and earnings.

Company Overview

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brands Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's is known for its Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites, including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's offers a full lunch and dinner menu featuring chef-prepared Italian dishes such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal, prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from the Chili's segment.

Q4 Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Brinker International Inc reported company sales of $1,196.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a notable increase from $1,064.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This 13.5% rise in comparable restaurant sales was driven by a 14.8% increase at Chili's and a 2.5% increase at Maggiano's. The growth at Chili's was primarily due to increased menu pricing and higher traffic, bolstered by the launch of the "Big Smasher" burger and effective advertising campaigns.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Variance
Company Sales ($ million) 1,196.5 1,064.8 131.7
Total Revenues ($ million) 1,208.2 1,075.5 132.7
Operating Income ($ million) 73.1 59.3 13.8
Net Income ($ million) 57.3 54.2 3.1
Diluted Net Income per Share ($) 1.24 1.19 0.05
Diluted Net Income per Share, excluding special items, non-GAAP ($) 1.61 1.39 0.22

Performance Analysis

The company's operating income margin increased to 6.1%, while the restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) rose to 15.2% for the fourth quarter. These improvements were attributed to higher sales and strategic investments in restaurant staffing and maintenance. Despite a $13.2 million increase in general and administrative expenses due to performance-based compensation plans, Brinker International Inc managed to deliver a diluted net income per share of $1.24, up from $1.19 in the previous year. Excluding special items, the diluted net income per share was $1.61, exceeding analyst estimates.

Segment Performance

Chili's segment saw a significant boost in company sales, primarily due to favorable comparable restaurant sales driven by increased menu pricing, higher traffic, and a favorable menu item mix. The segment's operating income as a percentage of total revenues improved to 9.8%, up from 8.0% in the previous year.

Maggiano's segment also experienced an increase in company sales, although the growth was partially offset by lower traffic. The segment's operating income as a percentage of total revenues decreased slightly to 10.8% from 13.2% in the previous year.

Financial Position

Brinker International Inc ended fiscal 2024 with no outstanding borrowings on its $900.0 million revolving credit facility and $64.6 million of cash on hand. The company's total assets stood at $2,593.1 million, with total shareholders' equity (deficit) improving to $39.4 million from a deficit of $144.3 million in the previous year.

Conclusion

Brinker International Inc's strong performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 highlights its effective strategies in driving traffic and increasing menu pricing. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and maintain robust financial health positions it well for continued growth in the competitive casual dining industry.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brinker International Inc for further details.

