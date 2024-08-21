QXO Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $14.54 Million, EPS at ($9.93)

Revenue Growth Amidst Increased Costs and Net Loss

Summary
  • Total revenue: $14.54 million, up from $13.26 million year-over-year.
  • Software product revenue: $3.78 million, compared to $3.30 million.
  • Service and other revenue: $10.76 million, up from $9.96 million.
  • Net loss: ($591,000) or ($9.93) per share, compared to net income of $344,000 or $0.52 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: ($1.21) million, compared to $705,000.
  • Cash on hand: Approximately $971 million as of June 30, 2024, increasing to approximately $5.0 billion after completing two private placements in July 2024.
  • Six-month total revenue: $28.98 million, up from $26.39 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, QXO Inc (QXO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. QXO Inc provides technology solutions, primarily to clients in the manufacturing, distribution, and service sectors. The company offers consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support, and develops proprietary software. It also provides solutions for accounting, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, business intelligence, and other applications.

Performance Overview

QXO Inc reported total revenue of $14.54 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase from $13.26 million in the same period last year. However, the company faced a net loss of $591,000, or $9.93 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $344,000, or $0.52 per share, in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $1.21 million, compared to a positive $705,000 in the same quarter last year.

1823703975048933376.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, QXO Inc achieved significant revenue growth in both its software product and service segments. Software product revenue increased to $3.78 million from $3.30 million, while service and other revenue rose to $10.76 million from $9.96 million. However, the company faced higher employee-related costs due to the introduction of a new senior management team, which impacted its profitability.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of QXO, said, “I’m pleased that we’ve achieved three significant milestones in less than 10 weeks since launching QXO. We have an accomplished senior management team and board of directors in place, and approximately $5 billion of cash to execute our strategy, following two private placements. These are all cornerstones of our plan to become a tech-forward leader in building products distribution through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $14.54 million $13.26 million
Net (Loss) Income ($591,000) $344,000
Adjusted EBITDA ($1.21 million) $705,000
Cash on Hand $971 million Not Provided

Income Statement Highlights

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, QXO Inc reported total revenue of $28.98 million, up from $26.39 million in the same period last year. The net loss for the six months was $452,000, or $9.72 per share, compared to a net income of $621,000, or $0.95 per share, in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA for the six months was a loss of $708,000, compared to a positive $1.37 million last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, QXO Inc had approximately $971 million in cash on hand. In July 2024, the company completed two private placements, increasing its cash position to approximately $5.0 billion. The company’s total assets stood at $988.19 million, with total liabilities of $16.95 million and stockholders' equity of $971.24 million.

Analysis

QXO Inc's revenue growth is a positive indicator of its market demand and operational capabilities. However, the increased costs associated with the new management team and other operational expenses have led to a net loss. The significant cash reserves provide a strong foundation for future growth and acquisitions, aligning with the company's strategy to become a tech-forward leader in the building products distribution industry.

For more details on QXO Inc’s financial performance, refer to the company’s Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, accessible at www.sec.gov.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from QXO Inc for further details.

