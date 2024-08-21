Robert Karr's Strategic Exits and Increases in Q2 2024: Spotlight on NEXTracker Inc

Insights into the Investment Shifts of a Prominent Tiger Cub

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Joho Capital and a distinguished Tiger Cub, has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Known for his focus on Asian equities and a preference for new technologies, Karr maintains a concentrated portfolio with a low turnover rate, emphasizing long-term, in-depth research on a select few investments.

1823706265835171840.png

Significant Increases in Key Holdings

During the second quarter, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) increased his stakes in three stocks. Notably, he augmented his position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS, Financial) by 3,219,000 shares, bringing his total to 9,642,545 shares. This adjustment marks a substantial 50.11% increase in share count and a 2.84% impact on his current portfolio, with a total value of $60,169,480. Another significant increase was in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), where he added 225,000 shares, resulting in a total of 1,243,900 shares, valued at $90,406,650.

Complete Exits from Select Stocks

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) also decided to exit completely from four holdings in this quarter. The most impactful was his sell-off of NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial), where he disposed of all 571,669 shares, leading to a -4.46% impact on his portfolio. Another notable exit was from Match Group Inc (MTCH, Financial), with all 186,000 shares sold, causing a -0.94% impact on the portfolio.

Reductions in Existing Positions

Karr made significant reductions in two of his stock positions. He cut down his shares in Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial) by 31,300, resulting in a -17.99% decrease and a -2.19% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $484.22 during the quarter. Additionally, he reduced his stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial) by 6,100 shares, marking a -33.49% reduction and a -0.23% impact on his portfolio. Constellation Brands traded at an average price of $257.19 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Focus

As of the second quarter of 2024, Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 12 stocks. The top holdings were 41.21% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 12.79% in Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), 11.21% in Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial), 10.43% in Quanta Services Inc (PWR, Financial), and 8.51% in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS, Financial). His investments are primarily concentrated in five industries: Technology, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, and Consumer Defensive.

1823706311146237952.png

This strategic reshuffling by Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) highlights his adaptive investment approach, responding to market dynamics while staying true to his philosophy of focused, long-term investments. These moves provide valuable insights for value investors looking to understand the strategies of seasoned market players.

