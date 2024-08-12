Journey Medical Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.17 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $14.9M Exceeds Expectations

Revenue Growth and Strategic Adjustments Highlight Quarter

10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $14.9 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $13.88 million and showing a 14% increase from Q1 2024.
  • Net Loss: $3.36 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from the $8.36 million net loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.17 for Q2 2024, compared to -$0.46 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $17.78 million for Q2 2024, down from $24.83 million in Q2 2023, reflecting cost management efforts.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $23.91 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $27.44 million as of December 31, 2023.
On August 12, 2024, Journey Medical Corp (DERM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Journey Medical Corp is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions. The company's portfolio includes eight branded and three authorized generic prescription drugs for dermatological conditions that are marketed in the United States.

Performance Overview

Journey Medical Corp reported total revenues of $14.9 million for Q2 2024, a 14% increase from the $13.0 million reported in Q1 2024. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $13.88 million. The company also reported a net loss of $3.36 million, or $0.17 per share, which is an improvement from the net loss of $8.36 million, or $0.46 per share, in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

The company achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, reflecting the impact of strategic decisions made in 2023 to reduce the expense base. This is a significant milestone for Journey Medical Corp as it positions itself to support its core dermatology franchise and the anticipated launch of DFD-29, a new drug application under FDA review for the treatment of rosacea.

"We continued to execute on our business plan in the second quarter, delivering $14.9 million in total net product revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA. We are pleased with these results, particularly given our strategic decision to reduce the Company’s expense base in 2023," said Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $14.9 million $17.2 million
Cost of Goods Sold $6.5 million $7.8 million
Net Loss $(3.36) million $(8.36) million
Net Loss per Share $(0.17) $(0.46)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Journey Medical Corp reported cash and cash equivalents of $23.9 million, down from $27.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's total assets stood at $65.2 million, with total liabilities of $53.9 million. The reduction in cash reserves and total assets reflects the company's ongoing investments in product development and strategic initiatives.

Analysis and Outlook

Journey Medical Corp's Q2 2024 performance demonstrates the company's ability to grow revenue while managing expenses effectively. The sequential revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA are encouraging signs for value investors. However, the company continues to face challenges, including the need to secure FDA approval for DFD-29 and manage its cash reserves prudently.

Investors will be closely watching the upcoming PDUFA goal date of November 4, 2024, for DFD-29, as a successful approval could significantly enhance the company's product portfolio and revenue potential. The strategic appointments of Joseph M. Benesch as Chief Financial Officer and Michael C. Pearce to the Board of Directors are also expected to strengthen the company's leadership team and support its growth objectives.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Journey Medical Corp for further details.

