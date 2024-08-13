Q2 2024 Intrusion Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Intrusion Inc's second quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded and audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website within a few hours after this call.



I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Carroll with Investor Relations.



Josh Carrell - Intrusion Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you and welcome joining me today Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer, and Kimberly Pinson, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and will be archived on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before I turn the call over to Tony, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call relating to the Company's expected future performance, future business prospects, or future events. Our plans may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Please refer to our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our