Leon Cooperman's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into His Latest 13F Filings

Omega releases its quarterly portfolio update

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • The firm entered new holdings in Paramount Global and Pinstripes Holdings.
Highlighting Major Adjustments in Microsoft Corp Amidst Portfolio Reshuffling

Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio), a distinguished figure in the investment world, recently disclosed his 13F filings for the second quarter of 2024. Before establishing Omega Advisors, Cooperman honed his expertise at Columbia University and later as CEO and Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Transitioning his hedge fund into a family office in 2018, Cooperman's investment approach skillfully blends macroeconomic perspectives with rigorous fundamental valuation, focusing keenly on market valuations without attempting to predict market directions.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) made notable new investments in the second quarter, diversifying his portfolio with strategic additions:

  • Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) emerged as a significant new holding with 1,025,000 shares, representing 0.45% of the portfolio and valued at $10.65 million.
  • Pinstripes Holdings Inc (PNST, Financial) was another addition, with 68,824 shares making up roughly 0.01% of the portfolio, totaling $189,270.

Key Position Increases

Cooperman also augmented his stakes in several companies, with notable increases in:

  • WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC, Financial), where he added 620,000 shares, bringing his total to 3,607,500 shares. This adjustment marked a 20.75% increase in share count and impacted the portfolio by 0.98%, with a total value of $135.79 million.
  • KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) saw an addition of 250,000 shares, increasing the total to 800,000 shares. This represents a 45.45% increase in share count, with a total value of $51.31 million.

Complete Exits

In a significant move, Cooperman exited his position in:

  • Citigroup Inc (C, Financial), selling all 300,000 shares, which previously had a -0.79% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also part of Cooperman's strategy this quarter, particularly in:

  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), where he reduced his holdings by 140,000 shares, resulting in a -56.98% decrease in shares and a -2.46% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $422.32 during the quarter and has seen a -0.35% return over the past three months and a 10.59% year-to-date return.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP, Financial) saw a reduction of 193,400 shares, marking a -6.33% decrease in shares and a -0.63% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $80.4 this quarter, with a 7.01% return over the past three months and a 34.71% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 52 stocks. The top holdings included 9.8% in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP), 8.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial), 7.67% in Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT, Financial), 7.6% in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial), and 5.73% in WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC, Financial). The investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, showcasing a diverse range of sectors from Industrials to Consumer Defensive.

