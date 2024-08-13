Q2 2024 CJ CheilJedang Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Jun Seong - CJ CheilJedang Corp - Head of Investor Relation and Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Jun Seong, Head of IR team at Corporate Finance will now begin the Q2 2024 business results report of CJ CheilJedang. Today's session will be interpreted simultaneously into English for foreign investors.



Let me first introduce the CJ team. We have Mr. Kyoung Suk Kang, Head of Corporate Finance; Mr. Geun-yeong Jung, Head of Food, Korea Business Planning; Mr. Jae-beom Cho, Head of Business Management; Mr. Jang Young Kim, Head of Bio Business Management; and Mr. [Hwang Hyeon-ju], Head of Feed and Care Business Planning; Mr. Kang will first walk you through the business results, followed by progress on key strategy, execution and outlook by respective presenters. We'll then move on to Q&A.



Kyoung Suk Kang - CJ CheilJedang Corp - CFO & Heaf, Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Kyoung Suk Kang, Head of Corporate Finance, CJ CheilJedang.



Today's agenda includes the Q2 highlights, earnings analysis by business unit, key