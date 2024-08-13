Full Year 2024 Amotiv Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Amotiv Limited FY '24 Results Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graeme Whickman, CEO. Please go ahead.



Graeme Whickman - GUD Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Well, welcome to the earnings call of Amotiv results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2024. As mentioned, I'm Graeme Whickman, Amotiv's CEO and Managing Director. And I'm here with Martin Fraser, our company's Chief Financial Officer.



Now, recording this call, along with the presentation material will be available later today on Amotiv's website. I'll start the call by touching on the key messages, highlights, and operational division summary then I'll turn it over to Martin to cover off the financial section in more detail. And then we'll conclude with a short trading update outlook and a summary of our strategy before we head into the Q&A. So, let's start slide 4.



Overall, the result was really pleasing, delivering good organic