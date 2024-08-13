Q2 2024 Norma Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Guido Grandi - Norma Group SE - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call regarding NORMA Group's quarter 2 2024 results. My name is Guido Grandi, with my colleague Annette Stieve accompanying me. Together, we will proceed through the following slides. At the end of the presentation, we will be available to answer your questions.



Let us start with some key figures for the second quarter of 2024. Our net sales totaled EUR306.3 million in the second quarter of '24, which represents a decrease of 5.5% against previous year's quarter. Despite the drop in sales, we were able to record an adjusted EBIT of EUR26.1 million. As a result of our Step Up efficiency measures, the adjusted EBIT margin rose to -- 10 basis points to 8.5%. Likewise to the previous quarter, our net operating cash flow showed a strong increase of more than EUR11 million to a total of EUR43.6 million in quarter 2.



Coming to the balance sheet. Our equity ratio further improved and reached 47% at the end of June. Our