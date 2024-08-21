C. Hussey, CEO and President of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company on August 12, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 81,081 shares of the company.

Huron Consulting Group Inc specializes in providing consulting services in areas such as healthcare, education, and financial services. The company assists clients in improving performance, complying with complex regulations, reducing costs, leveraging technology, and stimulating growth.

Over the past year, C. Hussey has sold a total of 54,412 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc were trading at $103.13, giving the company a market cap of $1.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.56, which is above both the industry median of 17.035 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $106.90, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This suggests that Huron Consulting Group Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Huron Consulting Group Inc may find these insights valuable for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

