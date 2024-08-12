Q2 2024 Sonida Senior Living Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Sonida Senior Living Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Call. (Operator Instructions)As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jason Finkelstein, Investor Relations. Thank you, Jason. You may begin.



Jason Finkelstein - IGNITION Investor Relations - IR



Thank you, operator. All statements made today, August 12th, 2024, which are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future. Actual results and performance may differ materially from forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ are detailed in the earnings release that the Company issued earlier today, as well as in the reports that the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in the annual report on Form 10 K and quarterly reports on Form 10 Q. Please see today's press release for the full Safe Harbor statement,