M-Tron Industries Inc (MPTI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.63 on Revenue of $11.8M

Financial Performance Highlights Robust Growth in Defense Sector

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Increased 36.6% to $1,744,000, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q2 2024 compared to $1,277,000, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Rose to $11,808,000 for Q2 2024, up from $10,140,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 46.6% in Q2 2024 from 41.6% in Q2 2023, driven by higher revenues and improved production efficiencies.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $2,523,000, or $0.91 per diluted share, in Q2 2024 from $1,931,000, or $0.71 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Fiscal Year Outlook: Revenue guidance raised to $46.0 million to $48.0 million from a previous range of $43.0 million to $45.0 million, with expected EBITDA in the 19% to 21% range.
  • Backlog: Stood at $45,322,000 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $47,831,000 as of December 31, 2023, reflecting decreased revenues and variability in order intake.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $6,501,000 as of June 30, 2024, from $3,913,000 as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, M-Tron Industries Inc (MPTI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing strong financial results for the second quarter of 2024. M-Tron Industries Inc is a diversified holding company specializing in high-engineered, high-reliability frequency and spectrum control products used in various applications, including aerospace, defense, space, and avionics.

1823809654103371776.png

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

M-Tron Industries Inc (MPTI, Financial) reported a net income of $1,744,000, or $0.63 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, marking a 36.6% increase from $1,277,000, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by strong defense program product shipments, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and increased investment in research and development.

Gross margin improved to 46.6% in Q2 2024 from 41.6% in Q2 2023, attributed to higher revenues, improved production efficiencies, and a favorable product mix. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise to $2,523,000, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $1,931,000, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $11,808,000 $10,140,000
Net Income $1,744,000 $1,277,000
Gross Margin 46.6% 41.6%
Adjusted EBITDA $2,523,000 $1,931,000

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, MPTI's total assets stood at $28,382,000, up from $24,305,000 as of December 31, 2023. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $6,501,000, a significant increase from $3,913,000 at the end of 2023. Total liabilities were $4,722,000, with stockholders' equity rising to $23,660,000 from $19,895,000.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

MPTI's strategic investments in the defense sector and new product developments have been pivotal in driving growth. The company has also initiated a stock option program to align employee incentives with business performance. CEO Michael J. Ferrantino emphasized the company's positive trajectory since its IPO in 2022, stating, "Our strategy is working; our business has been trending up since the Company’s listing in 2022, and we are pleased to report results that continue to be very positive."

"As we report strong results, our team's pursuit of excellence accelerates as reflected in the value creation since IPO. This continued growth and success are a testament to our dedicated professional staff and their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers." - Michael J. Ferrantino, CEO

Improved 2024 Outlook

With continued momentum in defense-related sales, MPTI has raised its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2024 to a range of $46.0 million to $48.0 million, up from the previous range of $43.0 million to $45.0 million. The company expects EBITDA to remain in the 19% to 21% range for the remainder of the year.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from M-Tron Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.