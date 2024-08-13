On August 13, 2024, Monnas Kampouri, a Director at AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial), sold 1,922 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,839 shares of AptarGroup Inc.

AptarGroup Inc specializes in the design and manufacturing of a variety of dispensing systems, sealing solutions, and active packaging systems for a wide range of industries, including beauty, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages.

Over the past year, Monnas Kampouri has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 6,309 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at AptarGroup Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells over the same period.

Shares of AptarGroup Inc were priced at $144.43 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $9.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.16, which is above both the industry median of 27.63 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $130.61, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the broader market and company-specific valuations.

