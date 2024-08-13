On August 13, 2024, Director Timothy Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial) at a price of $108.11 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of approximately $6,000,105. The insider now owns 455,909 shares of the company.

ConocoPhillips, a leading global energy corporation, engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates worldwide, striving to leverage its innovative technologies and capabilities to safely and responsibly meet energy demands.

Over the past year, Timothy Leach has sold a total of 99,500 shares of ConocoPhillips and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of ConocoPhillips were trading at $108.11 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $127.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.20, which is above both the industry median of 10.82 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $113.41, indicating that ConocoPhillips is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for monitoring ConocoPhillips's stock performance and assessing its investment potential based on recent market trends and internal transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.