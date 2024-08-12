On August 12, 2024, Ralph Faison, a Director at Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial), purchased 8,842 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 385,599 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc.

Arlo Technologies Inc specializes in connected camera brands, focusing on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company's products are designed to provide high-quality, connected security solutions for homes and businesses.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $11.89, valuing the purchase at approximately $105,155.18. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 9 insider sells at Arlo Technologies Inc. The insider transaction trend shows more sales than purchases among insiders, suggesting varied confidence levels within the company's leadership.

Currently, Arlo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $1.188 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted factors from past performance, and future business projections.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Arlo Technologies Inc is estimated at $8.85 per share, making the current price of $11.89 signify that the stock is significantly overvalued.

This recent purchase by Director Ralph Faison could indicate a personal confidence in the company's future prospects, despite the current market valuation. Investors often look at insider transactions as a signal of the leadership's view on the stock's valuation and future performance.

