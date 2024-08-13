Q2 2024 ChipMOS Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ChipMOS second quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. G.S. Shen of ChipMOS Technologies' Strategy and Investor Relations team to introduce the management team of the company in conference. Dr. Shen, you may begin.



GS Shen - ChipMOS Technologies Inc - Technical Deputy Director-Strategy & IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to ChipMOS' second quarter 2024 results conference call. Joining us today from the company are Mr. S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President; and Ms. Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting Management Center. We are also joined on the call today by Mr. Jesse Huang, Spokesperson and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations.



S.J. will chair the meeting and review business highlights and provide color on the operating environment. After Silvia's review of the company's key financial results, S.J. will provide our current business outlook. All company executives will then participate in an open