Canoo Inc (GOEV) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.61) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $605K Falls Short

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Show Significant Improvement

Summary
  • Revenue: $605K for Q2 2024, fell short of the estimated $0.91 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(5.0) million for Q2 2024, a significant improvement from $(70.9) million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $(38.6) million for Q2 2024, an improvement of 38% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Adjusted Net Loss Per Share: $(0.61) for Q2 2024, a 46% improvement from $(1.13) per share in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Reduced by 33% or $20.7 million versus Q1 2024.
  • Cash Position: $19.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024, with an additional $14.1 million from July 2024 PPA.
  • Net Cash Used in Operating Activities: $83.4 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $129.5 million for the same period in 2023.
On August 14, 2024, Canoo Inc (GOEV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Canoo Inc is a mobility technology company providing a proprietary modular electric vehicle platform and connected services, initially focused on commercial fleet, government, and military customers.

Performance and Challenges

Canoo Inc (GOEV, Financial) reported a quarterly revenue of $605,000, setting a new record for the company. The quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $(38.6) million, showing a 38% improvement compared to Q2 2023 and a 20% improvement from Q1 2024. The Adjusted Net Loss Per Share was $(0.61), a 46% improvement from $(1.13) per share in Q1 2024. Operating expenses were reduced by 33% or $20.7 million compared to Q1 2024, and total quarterly cash outflow was reduced by $39 million or 49% compared to Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Canoo Inc (GOEV, Financial) has made significant strides in reducing costs and improving operational efficiency. The company successfully relocated its headquarters from California to Texas and continued its migration to facilities in Oklahoma City and Pryor, OK. Additionally, Canoo concluded a pilot with Red Sea Global in extreme terrains and climatic conditions, and advanced customer acquisition of large commercial fleets in the US, UK, and Middle East.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $605K -
Adjusted EBITDA $(38.6)M $(62.3)M
Adjusted Net Loss Per Share $(0.61) $(3.14)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Canoo Inc (GOEV, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $19.1 million. After accounting for net proceeds from the July 2024 PPA totaling $14.1 million, the cash balance would have been $33.2 million. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $(5.0) million for Q2 2024, compared to $(70.9) million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $(38.6) million, an improvement from $(62.3) million in Q2 2023.

Commentary

"This quarter represented good progress with US and international customers completing pilots and testing. We are focused on left-hand drive and right-hand drive large fleet customers and finalizing their configurations," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman and CEO.

Analysis

Canoo Inc (GOEV, Financial) has shown significant improvement in its financial metrics, particularly in reducing operating expenses and cash outflows. The company's focus on large commercial fleets and successful pilots in extreme conditions demonstrate the versatility and stability of its platform. However, the company still faces challenges in achieving profitability and managing its cash flow effectively.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Canoo Inc for further details.

