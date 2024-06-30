Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of -$0.29, Revenue of $0.10 Million, Misses EPS Estimates

Company Provides Corporate Update and Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Cash Position: Ended Q2 2024 with $157.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments, expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased to $13.9 million in Q2 2024 from $11.4 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to higher clinical trial-related expenses.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: Decreased to $6.1 million in Q2 2024 from $6.7 million in Q2 2023, mainly due to lower professional and consultant fees.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $17.3 million, or ($0.29) per share, for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $15.9 million, or ($0.41) per share, for Q2 2023.
  • Shares Outstanding: As of August 14, 2024, the company had 58,942,243 shares of common stock outstanding.
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve the quality of life for patients.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS, Financial) reported a net loss of $17.3 million, or ($0.29) per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $15.9 million, or ($0.41) per common share, for the same period in 2023. This result missed the analyst estimate of -$0.28 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $0.10 million, aligning with the analyst estimate.

1823824824020135936.png

Financial Achievements

As of June 30, 2024, Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS, Financial) had $157.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments. This financial position is expected to provide a cash runway into the second half of 2026, enabling the company to fund the next phase of PYX-201 clinical development.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $0.10 million $0.00 million
Research and Development Expenses $13.9 million $11.4 million
General and Administrative Expenses $6.1 million $6.7 million
Net Loss ($17.3 million) ($15.9 million)
Net Loss per Share ($0.29) ($0.41)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Total Assets $208.4 million $173.7 million
Total Liabilities $38.6 million $48.0 million
Total Stockholders' Equity $169.8 million $125.7 million

Corporate and Clinical Updates

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS, Financial) provided updates on its clinical programs. The company is on track to announce preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial of PYX-201 in the fall of 2024 and from the Phase 1 trial of PYX-106 by year-end 2024. The company has dosed 72 subjects in the PYX-201 trial and 33 subjects in the PYX-106 trial.

I'm thrilled with our team's continued operational and clinical execution prowess that keeps us on track to deliver preliminary data from our ongoing Phase 1 trial of PYX-201, a first-in-concept tumor stroma targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) against the stromal Extradomain-B Fibronectin (EDB+FN) target, this fall," said Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis Oncology.

Analysis

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS, Financial) continues to make significant strides in its clinical programs, which is crucial for a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation therapeutics. The company's financial position, with a substantial cash runway, provides a solid foundation for ongoing and future clinical trials. However, the increased research and development expenses highlight the challenges and costs associated with advancing clinical programs. The company's ability to meet its revenue projections while managing expenses will be critical for its long-term success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pyxis Oncology Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.