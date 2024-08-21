Warren Buffett's Firm Chops Apple Position, Enters Holdings in Ulta Beauty and Heico

Berkshire releases its quarterly portfolio update

Summary
  • Berkshire initiated new positions in Ulta Beauty and Heico.
  • The firm also trimmed its holding in Apple.
Insights from Berkshire Hathaway's Latest 13F Filing for Q2 2024

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is a towering figure in the world of investing. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has transformed a struggling textile company into a behemoth that dominates multiple industries. His investment philosophy, deeply rooted in the principles taught by Benjamin Graham, focuses on understanding a business deeply, investing with a margin of safety, and holding for the long term. This approach has not only yielded extraordinary returns over the decades but has also made Buffett one of the most closely watched investors in the world.

Summary of New Buys

In the second quarter of 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway made notable new investments in two companies:

  • Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) saw the purchase of 690,106 shares, valued at approximately $266.29 million, making up 0.1% of the portfolio.
  • Heico Corp (HEI.A, Financial) was added with 1,044,242 shares, representing about 0.07% of the portfolio, with a total investment of around $185.37 million.

Key Position Increases

Berkshire Hathaway also increased its stakes in several companies during this period:

  • A significant boost was made in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial), with an additional 7,263,396 shares, bringing the total to 255,281,524 shares. This increase had a 0.16% impact on the portfolio, with the total value reaching approximately $16.09 billion.
  • Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial) also saw an increase of 1,109,944 shares, now totaling 27,033,784 shares, valued at about $6.90 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Buffett decided to exit completely from two holdings:

  • Snowflake Inc (SNOW, Financial) was completely sold off, with all 6,125,376 shares divested, impacting the portfolio by -0.3%.
  • All 7,531,765 shares of Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) were liquidated, causing a -0.03% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

The most significant portfolio reductions included:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) saw a drastic cut by 389,368,450 shares, a -49.33% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -20.13%. The stock's performance over the past three months and year-to-date has been 18.43% and 15.60% respectively.
  • Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial) shares were reduced by 4,369,673, a -3.55% decrease, with a -0.21% impact on the portfolio. The stock's recent performance has been less favorable, with a -10.65% return over the past three months and -0.92% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 41 stocks. The top holdings were notably concentrated in several sectors, with significant investments in Apple Inc (30.09%), Bank of America Corp (14.67%), American Express Co (12.54%), Coca-Cola Co (9.09%), and Chevron Corp (6.63%). These investments span across diverse industries such as Financial Services, Technology, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Communication Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, and Industrials, reflecting Buffett's strategic diversification and deep understanding of various sectors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
