Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELTP) Reports Q1 FY2025 Revenue of $18.8 Million and Net Income of $0.6 Million

Substantial Increase in Revenue and Operating Profits

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $18.8 million, up by approximately 109% year-over-year.
  • Operating Profits: $3.9 million, an increase of approximately 144% compared to the prior year.
  • Net Income: $0.6 million attributable to common shareholders.
  • Sales Growth: Significant increase in sales from the Elite label product line.
  • Conference Call: Scheduled for August 15, 2024, at 11:30 AM EDT to discuss financial results and business updates.
On August 14, 2024, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELTP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on June 30, 2024. Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of niche generic products, focusing on oral, controlled-release products.

Performance Overview

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc reported consolidated revenues of $18.8 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. This marks a significant increase of $9.8 million, or approximately 109%, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. The company's operating profits also saw a substantial rise, reaching $3.9 million, an increase of $2.3 million or approximately 144% year-over-year. Net income attributable to common shareholders was reported at $0.6 million.

Key Financial Metrics

The increase in operating profits was primarily driven by higher sales levels achieved by the Elite label product line during the quarter. This performance is crucial for the company as it underscores the effectiveness of its product line and market strategy.

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Change (%)
Revenue $18.8 million $9.0 million 109%
Operating Profit $3.9 million $1.6 million 144%
Net Income $0.6 million Not Reported N/A

Company Insights

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc's focus on developing pain management products and manufacturing a line of generic pharmaceutical products with approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) has been a key driver of its revenue growth. The company also continues to develop additional generic pharmaceutical products and other products in its pipeline, including those with its partners.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the impressive financial performance, Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc faces challenges typical of the pharmaceutical industry, such as regulatory hurdles and market competition. The company's ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial for sustaining its growth trajectory.

Conference Call Information

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc's management will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results and provide an update on recent business developments. The call is scheduled for Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 11:30 AM EDT. Stockholders are encouraged to submit their questions in advance.

For more detailed financial information, readers can view the full financial statements for Elite’s First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 on Form 10-Q here.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

