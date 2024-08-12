Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline Amid Operational Challenges

Despite a drop in revenue, Neuronetics Inc (STIM) shows resilience with improved gross margins and strategic initiatives.

Summary
  • Revenue: $16.5 million, down 7% year over year.
  • US NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenue: $4 million.
  • US Treatment Session Revenue: $11.7 million, down 5% year over year.
  • Revenue per Active Site: Approximately $10,000, down from $11,400 in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Margin: 74%, up 150 basis points from 72.5% in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $20.7 million, up 3% from $20.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $9.8 million or $0.33 per share, compared to $4.9 million or $0.17 per share in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: Negative $8.0 million, compared to negative $3.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $42.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Debt Facility: New debt facility of up to $90 million with Perceptive Advisors.
  • Q3 Revenue Guidance: $18.5 million to $19.5 million.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: $78 million to $80 million.
  • Full Year Operating Expenses Guidance: $78 million to $80 million.
Release Date: August 12, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Neuronetics Inc (STIM, Financial) reported a gross margin increase to 74%, up from 72.5% in the same quarter last year.
  • The company recognized revenue on 50 NeuroStar systems, hitting the high end of their quarterly guidance.
  • Neuronetics Inc (STIM) launched the Better Me program nationwide, showing significant improvements in patient follow-up rates and treatment accessibility.
  • The company received FDA clearance for NeuroStar TMS therapy for adolescents, with over 425 adolescent patients treated since April.
  • Neuronetics Inc (STIM) entered into a new debt facility of up to $90 million with Perceptive Advisors, providing additional financial flexibility.

Negative Points

  • Total revenue for the quarter was $16.5 million, a decrease of 7% year over year.
  • US treatment session revenue decreased by 5% year over year, impacted by delays in payments from Change Healthcare.
  • Operating expenses increased by $600,000 or 3%, compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $9.8 million, significantly higher than the $4.9 million net loss in the prior year quarter.
  • EBITDA for the second quarter was negative $8.0 million, compared to negative $3.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide additional metrics to support that the Change Healthcare issue is isolated and when you expect it to resolve?
A: We are seeing positive trends in utilization and inventory levels, indicating recovery. We anticipate normalcy by the end of the year. (Keith Sullivan, CEO)

Q: Why is now the right time for the Greenbrook TMS merger, and how will capital allocation be managed?
A: The willingness of Greenbrook's lenders to convert debt to common shares was a key factor. We will continue to expand our customer base and solve industry pain points through the merger. (Keith Sullivan, CEO; Stephen Furlong, CFO)

Q: Can you quantify the impact of the Change Healthcare cybersecurity issue on the quarter?
A: The issue accounted for approximately $2 million of the revenue miss. Utilization was up, but purchasing patterns changed due to cash flow issues. (Stephen Furlong, CFO)

Q: How confident are you in the Q3 and Q4 guidance, and what factors contribute to this confidence?
A: We are very comfortable with Q3 guidance and expect a rebound in collections. The implied Q4 guidance reflects a return to normal inventory levels and purchasing patterns. (Stephen Furlong, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the revenue and cost synergies expected from the Greenbrook merger?
A: We expect mid-teens revenue growth in 2025 and 2026, driven by increased utilization and marketing efficiencies. Cost synergies are estimated at $15 million annually. (Stephen Furlong, CFO)

Q: Are you extending receivables for customers, and do you expect a bolus of orders in Q4?
A: We are working with customers impacted by the Change Healthcare issue and expect a return to normal inventory levels in Q4, which is reflected in our guidance. (Stephen Furlong, CFO)

Q: What is the road map for integrating Greenbrook TMS, and what are the immediate priorities?
A: The top priority is achieving cost synergies, followed by increasing efficiency and utilization in Greenbrook stores. We will also expand the BMP program and SPRAVATO rollout. (Stephen Furlong, CFO; Keith Sullivan, CEO)

Q: What is the sustainable long-term revenue per active site, excluding current headwinds?
A: Our goal is $15,000 to $17,000 per quarter per site, driven by increased utilization and the BMP program. (Stephen Furlong, CFO)

