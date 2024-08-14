On August 14, 2024, Matthew Posard, Director at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO, Financial), executed a sale of 29,881 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 69,874 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment.

Over the past year, Matthew Posard has sold a total of 49,881 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc were priced at $56.53 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $7.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.25, which is lower than the industry median of 26.34 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is estimated at $71.56 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

