Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX, Financial) on August 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 72,611 shares of the company.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, Stephen Betz has sold a total of 36,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $47.68 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.12 billion.

This insider sale may be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

