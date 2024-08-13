On August 13, 2024, Kathleen Cullen-Cote, Chief People Officer of Teradata Corp (TDC, Financial), executed a sale of 9,683 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 114,627 shares of Teradata Corp.

Teradata Corp specializes in database and analytics-related software and services. The company provides analytic data platforms, consulting services, and marketing applications that help organizations manage and analyze large volumes of data.

Over the past year, Kathleen Cullen-Cote has sold a total of 35,958 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within Teradata Corp, where there have been no insider buys but 16 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Teradata Corp were priced at $25.94 on the day of the transaction, placing the market cap of the company at approximately $2.563 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 42.33, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 25.17 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Teradata Corp is estimated at $43.34 per share, suggesting that the current price represents a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice scenario with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The sale by the insider at Teradata Corp highlights ongoing transactions within the company's stock by its executives, which is an important aspect for investors to monitor.

