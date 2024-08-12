On August 12, 2024, Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UniFirst Corp (UNF, Financial), sold 1,185 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $183.53 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 6,215 shares of UniFirst Corp.

UniFirst Corp (UNF, Financial) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The company operates through multiple segments, including the US and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment, Manufacturing (MFG) segment, Specialty Garments segment which includes nuclear and cleanroom applications, and First Aid segment.

Over the past year, Shane O'Connor has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 1,185 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, UniFirst Corp (UNF, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $3.38 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.50, which is above both the industry median of 17.035 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of UniFirst Corp is estimated at $213.60 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

