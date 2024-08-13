Half Year 2024 Synthomer PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael Willome - Synthomer PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and welcome to our first half 2024 results presentation. As usual, I will be joined by Lily Liu, our CFO, to present our review of Synthomer's strategic operational and financial performance in the period. And then our Head of Investor Relations, Faisal Tabbah will join us as we look forward to answer your questions at the end. In terms of the agenda, I will start by providing an overview of our performance and the further steps that we have taken to transform the business in line with our strategy.



Lily will then walk through the numbers in more detail before I come back to show how we are making good and differentiated progress in each of the divisions and how we are positioning ourselves to succeed in delivering our medium-term ambitions.



Starting with trading. After a sustained period of extremely challenging market conditions, both for Synthomer and the wider industry, our markets were more stable overall in the first half, and our performance evolved broadly as we had anticipated at the start of the