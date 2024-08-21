Michael Burry's Strategic Emphasis on Shift4 Payments in Q2 2024

Insight into the Latest 13F Filing and Key Portfolio Adjustments

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for his prescient bets against the U.S. housing bubble, has recently disclosed his investment activities for the second quarter of 2024 through a 13F filing. Operating from 20665 4th Street, Saratoga, CA, Burry's latest moves reflect a strategic adjustment to his portfolio, emphasizing new positions and significant changes in existing stakes.

1823844273423020032.png

Summary of New Buys

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 5 stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), acquiring 100,000 shares, which now represent 13.97% of his portfolio, valued at approximately $7.34 million.
  • Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH, Financial), with 24,530 shares, making up about 13.89% of the portfolio, valued at roughly $7.29 million.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP, Financial), holding 1,144,435 shares, accounting for 10.49% of the portfolio, with a total value of $5.5 million.

Key Position Increases

Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) also increased his stakes in a couple of significant stocks:

  • Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial) saw an addition of 35,000 shares, bringing the total to 75,000 shares. This adjustment marks an 87.5% increase in share count, impacting 5.77% of the current portfolio, valued at $6.49 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) increased by 30,000 shares, reaching a total of 155,000 shares. This represents a 24% increase in share count, with a total value of $11.16 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the second quarter of 2024, Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio) exited 11 holdings, including:

  • HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial), where he sold all 25,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by -8.06%.
  • Citigroup Inc (C, Financial), liquidating all 125,000 shares, which had a -7.64% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also made in several stocks:

  • JD.com Inc (JD, Financial) was reduced by 110,000 shares, a -30.56% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.91%. The stock traded at an average price of $29.34 during the quarter and has seen a -22.34% return over the past three months and -7.78% year-to-date.
  • The RealReal Inc (REAL, Financial) saw a reduction of 412,692 shares, a -29.21% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.56%. The stock traded at an average price of $3.69 during the quarter and has returned -39.30% over the past three months but is up 29.85% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 10 stocks. The top holdings were 21.26% in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial), 13.97% in Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), 13.89% in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH, Financial), 12.36% in Baidu Inc (BIDU, Financial), and 12.31% in JD.com Inc (JD). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 6 of all the 11 industries: Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Technology, Communication Services, Real Estate, and Financial Services.

1823844351462240256.png

1823844407670108160.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
