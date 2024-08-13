Q2 2024 Calliditas Therapeutics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Renee Aguiar-Lucander - Calliditas Therapeutics AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. Welcome to our Q2 2024 report. My name is RenÃ©e Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas. And I'm joined today by Richard Philipson, Chief Medical Officer; Fredrik Johansson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Maria Tornsen, President of North America.



Next page, please. I'd like to draw your attention to disclaimer notice, which covers forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, and I refer to our public filings, including those containing risk factors.



Next page, please. So I'd like to review some of the key events in Q2, which included the conclusion of our Phase 3 study, NefIgArd, with the readout of the open-label extension from which we reported nine months efficacy and safety data, similar to that observed in the active arm of the Phase 3 trial for those patients who are retreated with Nefecon after 15 months of observation.



In April, we reported positive top line data from our Phase 2 proof-of