Q2 2024 Broadwind Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Broadwind Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Tom Ciccone. Thank you. You may begin.



Thomas Ciccone - Broadwind Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President



Good morning, and welcome to the Broadwind second quarter 2024 results conference call. Leading the call today is our CEO, Eric Blashford, and I'm Tom Ciccone, the Company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We issued a press release before the market opened today, detailing our second quarter results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the Company's control.



Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may