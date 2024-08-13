Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

Broadwind Inc (BWEN, Financial) delivered a solid Q2 with a double-digit EBITDA margin, consistent with prior year results despite reduced revenue.

The company booked $18 million of orders in the second quarter, showing resilience despite reduced demand across all segments.

Broadwind Inc (BWEN) continues to expand its product mix within higher-margin adjacent markets, with the new clean fuels L70 low-flow PRS unit expected to attract high customer interest.

Operational investments in cutting-edge technology have improved process capabilities, reduced costs, and enhanced profitability.

The company has achieved a 56% reduction in its recordable incident rate in 2024, reflecting a strong focus on team member safety and resulting in financial benefits from reduced costs.

Negative Points

Heavy fabrication saw reduced demand for pressure reduction systems, partially offset by increased orders from the wind repowering market.

Gearing orders were reduced year-over-year due to decreased demand from the industrial and steel sectors.

Industrial Solutions segment orders softened compared to the unusually strong aftermarket orders seen last year.

Total revenue declined versus year-ago levels due to lower tower demand, despite stable non-wind activity levels.

Q2 revenue for the Heavy Fabrication segment was down 42% from a year ago, primarily due to the decline in tower production and PRS shipments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the higher value sales mix in Q2 and the expected changes in sales mix impacting EBITDA margins in Q3?

A: The first half benefited from a higher margin sales mix, particularly from more profitable aftermarket sales. However, we anticipate margins to decrease in the second half of the year due to a less favorable sales mix. - Thomas Ciccone, CFO

Q: What is the status of the long-term wind order and its impact on utilization levels?

A: The order is expected to support about 25% utilization through the end of 2025. We have good visibility through most of 2025 and are discussing follow-on orders. - Eric Blashford, CEO

Q: What level of interest are you seeing for your Manitowoc facility in terms of wind towers?

A: We have interest from two customers for Manitowoc, but this is more towards the end of 2025. We expect a ramp-up in utilization levels towards the second half of 2025 into 2026. - Eric Blashford, CEO

Q: When do you expect customers to start booking capacity for orders to be delivered in 2025?

A: We expect orders to start coming in towards the end of 2024 into the first quarter of 2025 to secure capacity for the end of 2025 and into 2026. - Eric Blashford, CEO

Q: What is the available capacity for wind production?

A: Assuming both plants are available for wind, we are at 25% booked through most of 2025, leaving 75% capacity available for additional orders. - Eric Blashford, CEO

Q: Are you making new investments to capture non-wind opportunities?

A: Yes, we have a three-year plan that includes investments in technology and capabilities improvements to accommodate growth in various markets, including material handling, steel, marine, and defense. - Eric Blashford, CEO

Q: How big could revenues potentially be for the gearing segment with current infrastructure?

A: We could reach north of $70 million within our present four walls, nearly doubling our current capacity. - Eric Blashford, CEO

Q: Have all the $4 million in annualized cost savings been implemented?

A: The vast majority of the cost-saving measures have been implemented, and we expect to see the full benefit in the second half of the year. - Thomas Ciccone, CFO

Q: Is there potential for a follow-on wind order that could impact 2025 capacity?

A: Yes, we could see a ramp-up of production towards the end of 2025, leading into 2026, based on indications of interest from customers. - Eric Blashford, CEO

Q: Can you size the aerospace and defense opportunity for the gearing segment?

A: The opportunity is significant, potentially reaching seven figures by the end of 2025. However, the timing of FAA and customer qualifications can be lengthy. - Eric Blashford, CEO

