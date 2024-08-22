Daniel Loeb's Strategic Embrace of Apple Inc in Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Loeb's Latest 13F Filings and Major Portfolio Adjustments

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Third Point LLC, is renowned for his sharp investment strategies and influential public letters that often challenge the status quo of major corporations. With a focus on activist investing, Loeb seeks to unlock value by advocating for significant changes within companies. His latest 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals a series of calculated moves, prominently featuring a substantial new stake in Apple Inc.

1823915590428028928.png

Summary of New Buys

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisitions include 11 new stocks, highlighted by significant investments in high-profile companies:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) leads as the top new entry with 1,950,000 shares, making up 4.7% of the portfolio, valued at $410.71 million.
  • Amphenol Corp (APH, Financial) follows with 2,800,000 shares, representing 2.16% of the portfolio, totaling $188.64 million.
  • KB Home (KBH, Financial) rounds out the top three, with 2,100,000 shares or 1.69% of the portfolio, valued at $147.38 million.

Key Position Increases

Loeb has also strategically increased his holdings in several companies, with notable expansions in:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), where an additional 850,000 shares were purchased, increasing the total to 2,025,000 shares. This adjustment marks a 72.34% increase in share count and impacts the portfolio by 1.69%, with a total value of $351.97 million.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial) saw an addition of 1,600,000 shares, bringing the total to 2,100,000 shares. This represents a 320% increase in share count, with a total value of $152.63 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The second quarter also saw Loeb exiting positions in six companies, including:

  • S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial), where all 335,000 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.82%.
  • Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL, Financial), with all 1,525,000 shares liquidated, resulting in a -1.38% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in several key holdings, notably:

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) saw a reduction of 1,020,000 shares, a 34% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.96%. The stock traded at an average price of $168.57 during the quarter.
  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) was reduced by 185,000 shares, a 10.48% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.99%. The stock's average trading price was $422.32 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 44 stocks. The top holdings include 11.28% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 10.74% in PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial), and 8.08% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT). The portfolio shows a strong concentration in sectors such as Technology, Consumer Cyclical, and Communication Services.

1823915733441212416.png

1823915875724587008.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.