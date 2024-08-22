Carl Icahn's Strategic Exits and New Positions in Q2 2024, Highlighting Major Moves in Occidental Petroleum

Insight into Icahn's Latest 13F Filings and Their Impact on His Investment Portfolio

Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio), known for his assertive investment style, recently disclosed his 13F filings for the second quarter of 2024. As an activist investor, Icahn is renowned for acquiring substantial stakes in undervalued companies, advocating for change to unlock shareholder value. His investment vehicles include Icahn Partners, American Real Estate Partners, and Icahn Management LP, with GuruFocus tracking the latter. Icahn's strategy often involves purchasing assets at a discount, typically post-bankruptcy, revitalizing them, and selling once they regain favor, guided by his belief that consensus thinking is frequently incorrect.

Summary of New Buys

During the quarter, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) made notable new investments in two companies:

  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial) saw the addition of 2,440,109 shares, making up 0.89% of the portfolio, valued at $96.97 million.
  • Centuri Holdings Inc (CTRI, Financial) was another significant new entry with 2,591,929 shares, representing 0.47% of the portfolio, totaling $50.49 million.

Key Position Increases

Icahn also strategically increased his holdings in:

  • Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial), where he added 38,434,084 shares, bringing his total to 406,313,986 shares. This adjustment increased his share count by 10.45%, impacting the portfolio by 5.84%, with a total value of $6.7 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The second quarter also saw Icahn exiting several positions:

  • Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.WS, Financial) was completely sold off, with all 16,485,432 shares liquidated, resulting in a -5.96% impact on the portfolio.
  • Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) was another exit, with 38,149,336 shares sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.08%.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio comprised 14 stocks. The major holdings included 61.75% in Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial), 16.47% in CVR Energy Inc (CVI, Financial), and smaller percentages in other key industries. The portfolio shows a significant concentration in sectors such as Energy, Utilities, Basic Materials, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, and Industrials.

This detailed overview of Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filings provides valuable insights into his investment strategy and adjustments. His moves reflect a calculated approach to both capitalizing on new opportunities and strategically exiting positions to optimize portfolio performance.

