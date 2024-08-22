Bill Ackman's Strategic Moves: A Closer Look at Chipotle's Impact in Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights into Pershing Square's Latest 13F Filing

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for his activist investment approach through Pershing Square, has made notable changes to his portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Starting his career in real estate before founding Gotham Partners and later Pershing Square in November 2003, Ackman focuses on acquiring stakes in undervalued companies and pushing for strategic changes to unlock shareholder value. His latest 13F filing reveals significant transactions that reflect his investment philosophy.

1823915605435248640.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the second quarter, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) made new investments in two companies:

  • Brookfield Corp (BN, Financial) was the primary addition with 6,854,510 shares, representing 2.73% of the portfolio and valued at $284.74 million.
  • Nike Inc (NKE, Financial) also saw a significant entry with 3,040,132 shares, accounting for approximately 2.2% of the portfolio, totaling $229.13 million.

Key Reductions in Existing Holdings

Ackman's strategy also included reducing positions in several key stocks:

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial) saw a reduction of 8,384,035 shares, a 22.54% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -4.53%. The stock's average trading price was $62.12 during the quarter, with a three-month return of -18.70% and a year-to-date gain of 12.92%.
  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial) was reduced by 1,829,613 shares, marking a 19.51% decrease and a -2.59% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $170.1 during the quarter, with a -5.65% return over the past three months and a 15.10% increase year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Focus

As of the second quarter of 2024, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio included 10 stocks. The top holdings were 18.76% in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial), 17.34% in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG), 15.64% in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial), 13.3% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG), and 11.32% in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated in five industries: Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Real Estate, Industrials, and Financial Services.

1823915717725155328.png

1823915860381822976.png

This strategic reshuffling by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) highlights his ongoing commitment to optimizing portfolio performance by actively managing holdings based on their market performance and potential for value realization. The significant reduction in Chipotle, despite its positive year-to-date return, suggests a strategic decision to capitalize on recent gains amidst market volatility. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on these moves as they unfold further in the financial landscape.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.