Steve Mandel's Strategic Exits and New Positions in Q2 2024, Highlighting a Major Shift with Salesforce Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Lone Pine Capital's Latest 13F Filings

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Lone Pine Capital, a distinguished long/short equity money manager, has made significant changes to his investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Before establishing Lone Pine Capital in 1997, Mandel honed his skills at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Goldman Sachs. His investment approach combines rigorous fundamental analysis with a focus on both value and growth stocks, often resulting in a dynamic portfolio that adapts swiftly to market conditions.

1823915667695497216.png

Summary of New Buys

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategy this quarter included the addition of four new stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) with 944,317 shares, making up 3.9% of the portfolio and valued at $480.9 million.
  • Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM, Financial) with 3,665,321 shares, representing 2.31% of the portfolio, valued at $284.54 million.
  • GE Vernova Inc (GEV, Financial) with 1,477,008 shares, accounting for 2.05% of the portfolio, valued at $253.32 million.

Key Position Increases

Mandel also strategically increased his stakes in nine stocks, with significant boosts to:

  • Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial), adding 363,133 shares for a total of 1,043,557 shares, marking a 53.37% increase in share count and impacting the portfolio by 1.3%, valued at $460.38 million.
  • Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial), adding 728,992 shares for a total of 1,604,953 shares, an 83.22% increase in share count, valued at $321.42 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Significant exits this quarter included:

  • Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), where Mandel sold all 2,400,267 shares, impacting the portfolio by -5.71%.
  • Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial), with all 1,414,824 shares liquidated, causing a -3.05% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also notable in Mandel's strategy, particularly:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), reduced by 743,380 shares, a -34.77% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.85%. The stock traded at an average price of $486.09 during the quarter, with an 11.75% return over the past three months and 49.12% year-to-date.
  • PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), reduced by 419,759 shares, a -14.14% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.63%. The stock traded at an average price of $179.01 during the quarter, with a -4.49% return over the past three months and -1.45% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 24 stocks. The top holdings included 8.46% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), 7.32% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and 6.97% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial). The portfolio shows a strong concentration in sectors such as Technology, Financial Services, and Consumer Cyclical.

1823915815511158784.png

1823916052069904384.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.