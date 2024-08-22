John Paulson's Strategic Exits and Key Investments in Q2 2024: Spotlight on Newmark Group Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights into the Investment Shifts of a Hedge Fund Titan

John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio), the President and Portfolio Manager of Paulson & Co. Inc., has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Known for his expertise in merger arbitrage, Paulson's recent 13F filing reveals strategic exits and acquisitions, reflecting his deep analysis of market dynamics and company fundamentals. With a distinguished career that includes being a Baker Scholar at Harvard Business School and a managing director at Bear Stearns, Paulson's moves are closely watched by investors for insights into market trends.

1823916126808207360.png

Summary of New Buys

John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio welcomed a new entrant in the second quarter of 2024:

  • The significant addition was Everbridge Inc (EVBG, Financial), with 1,225 shares valued at $42.86 million.

Key Position Increases

Paulson also strategically increased his stakes in existing investments:

  • The most notable increase was in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL, Financial), where he added 75,000 shares, bringing the total to 1,850,000 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 4.23% increase in share count and a 1.55% impact on his current portfolio, totaling $518.3 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited several positions in this quarter, highlighting a shift in strategy or taking profits:

  • Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial): All 3,000,000 shares were sold, resulting in a -2.3% impact on the portfolio.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial): The complete liquidation of 50,000 shares caused a -0.25% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also part of Paulson's Q2 strategy:

  • Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU, Financial) saw a reduction of 1,000,000 shares, marking a -34.1% decrease in shares and a -1.53% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $23.73 during the quarter and has returned 26.97% over the past three months and 66.74% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 16 stocks. The top holdings were:

These holdings are mainly concentrated in five industries: Healthcare, Basic Materials, Financial Services, Communication Services, and Energy.

1823916189601132544.png

1823916393905680384.png

This detailed analysis of John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filing not only provides a snapshot of his current investment landscape but also offers valuable insights into his strategic thinking and market predictions. Investors and market watchers will find these shifts and strategies crucial for understanding potential market movements and aligning their investment strategies accordingly.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.