Visa Inc Sees Major Sell-Off in Andreas Halvorsen's Latest 13F Filing

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights into Viking Global Investors' Q2 2024 Portfolio Adjustments

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), a notable figure in the investment world and founding partner of Viking Global Investors LP, has recently made significant changes to his portfolio according to the 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024. Under the leadership of CIO Ning Jin, Viking, established in 1999 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, continues to implement a research-intensive, long-term investment strategy. The firm focuses on fundamental analysis to select equities across various industries and regions. Halvorsen, who previously held prominent roles at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) LLC and Morgan Stanley, emphasizes a meticulous evaluation of business models, management quality, and market trends in his investment approach.

1823916204650295296.png

Summary of New Buys

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 24 stocks to his portfolio this quarter. Noteworthy new additions include:

  • Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), purchasing 932,867 shares, making up 2.42% of the portfolio valued at $629.57 million.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM, Financial), acquiring 3,009,822 shares, which represent 2.34% of the portfolio, totaling $608.77 million.
  • DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), with 5,535,921 shares, accounting for 2.31% of the portfolio, valued at $602.20 million.

Key Position Increases

Halvorsen also increased his stakes in several companies, including:

  • Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial), with an additional 1,714,079 shares, bringing the total to 2,276,627 shares. This adjustment marks a 304.7% increase in share count and a 3.66% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $1.26 billion.
  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), adding 2,391,262 shares, resulting in a total of 9,293,613 shares. This represents a 34.64% increase in share count, with a total value of $1.80 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Significant exits from the portfolio include:

  • Visa Inc (V, Financial), where Halvorsen sold all 6,327,962 shares, impacting the portfolio by -6.57%.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), liquidating all 3,952,088 shares, which had a -2.66% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in several holdings, notably:

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), reduced by 919,412 shares, a -67.54% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.7%. The stock traded at an average price of $490.13 during the quarter.
  • Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial), reduced by 1,328,621 shares, a -25.12% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -1.35%. The stock traded at an average price of $240.75 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 82 stocks. Top holdings were:

The investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Technology, Healthcare, and Financial Services.

1823916440466649088.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.