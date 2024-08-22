Insight into Himalaya Capital's Latest Investment Moves

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Himalaya Capital, has made notable investment moves in the second quarter of 2024, as revealed by the latest 13F filing. Born in China and a triple alumnus of Columbia University, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) has established himself as a prominent figure in the investment world. His firm is known for its long-term investment strategy, focusing on high-quality companies in Asia and the U.S. Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy is deeply influenced by the principles of legendary investors like Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), and Charlie Munger, emphasizing substantial economic moats and trustworthy management.

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter of 2024, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant new addition to his portfolio:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial) was the standout new buy with 1,466,500 shares, representing 3.61% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $92.43 million.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio comprised 7 stocks. The major holdings were:

28.07% in Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial)

21.8% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial)

18.08% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial)

14.26% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial)

7.94% in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC, Financial)

These investments are predominantly concentrated in four industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Technology, and Energy.

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategic choices reflect his disciplined investment approach, focusing on sectors and companies where he sees long-term value and growth potential. The addition of Occidental Petroleum Corp to his portfolio underscores a keen interest in the energy sector, aligning with global economic trends and the potential for significant returns. As always, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s moves are closely watched by investors seeking insights from one of the most disciplined practitioners of value investing.

