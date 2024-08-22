Li Lu's Strategic Embrace of Occidental Petroleum Corp in Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Himalaya Capital's Latest Investment Moves

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Himalaya Capital, has made notable investment moves in the second quarter of 2024, as revealed by the latest 13F filing. Born in China and a triple alumnus of Columbia University, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) has established himself as a prominent figure in the investment world. His firm is known for its long-term investment strategy, focusing on high-quality companies in Asia and the U.S. Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment philosophy is deeply influenced by the principles of legendary investors like Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), and Charlie Munger, emphasizing substantial economic moats and trustworthy management.

1823917142882545664.png

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter of 2024, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant new addition to his portfolio:

  • Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial) was the standout new buy with 1,466,500 shares, representing 3.61% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $92.43 million.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio comprised 7 stocks. The major holdings were:

These investments are predominantly concentrated in four industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Technology, and Energy.

1823917258586615808.png

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s strategic choices reflect his disciplined investment approach, focusing on sectors and companies where he sees long-term value and growth potential. The addition of Occidental Petroleum Corp to his portfolio underscores a keen interest in the energy sector, aligning with global economic trends and the potential for significant returns. As always, Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)'s moves are closely watched by investors seeking insights from one of the most disciplined practitioners of value investing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.