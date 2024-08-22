Insight into Bridgewater's Latest Moves and Market Impact

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), the visionary behind Bridgewater Associates, continues to shape the investment landscape with his unique macroeconomic approach. Founded in 1975, Bridgewater has evolved under Dalio's leadership, recognized globally for its innovative strategies and significant influence on both the financial sector and policy-making. Dalio, often likened to the "Steve Jobs of Investing," has authored influential works like "Principles," which encapsulate his and Bridgewater's core philosophies of radical truth and transparency. These principles guide the firm's operations and contribute to its reputation as a pacesetter in the investment world.

Summary of New Buys

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing reveals significant new positions in the second quarter of 2024, including:

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) with 194,333 shares valued at $38.92 million, making up 0.2% of the portfolio.

Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial) with 153,447 shares, representing 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $24 million.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC, Financial) with 4,036,326 shares, also representing 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $24.26 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant increases in existing holdings were also noted, particularly:

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), where Dalio increased his stake by 1,597,676 shares, bringing the total to 2,645,567 shares. This adjustment, a 152.47% increase, now accounts for 1.61% of the portfolio, with a total value of $511.26 million.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) saw an addition of 510,822 shares, resulting in a total of 1,090,347 shares valued at $487.33 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Dalio exited several positions entirely in the second quarter of 2024, including:

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial), where all 1,015,007 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.15%.

Intel Corp (INTC, Financial), with all 411,473 shares liquidated, resulting in a -0.09% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions in portfolio holdings were also strategically made, notably:

Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) was reduced by 1,372,830 shares, a 74.52% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.19%. The stock traded at an average price of $186.49 during the quarter.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) saw a reduction of 184,649 shares, a 65.86% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.72%. The stock's average trading price was $799.92 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 877 stocks. The top holdings were:

6% in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial)

5.22% in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG, Financial)

4.32% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial)

4.23% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial)

3.1% in Procter & Gamble Co (PG, Financial)

The portfolio is diversified across all 11 industries, reflecting Dalio's broad market engagement and strategic positioning.

