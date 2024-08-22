Ray Dalio's Strategic Emphasis on Amazon in Q2 2024 Sparks Investor Interest

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Bridgewater's Latest Moves and Market Impact

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), the visionary behind Bridgewater Associates, continues to shape the investment landscape with his unique macroeconomic approach. Founded in 1975, Bridgewater has evolved under Dalio's leadership, recognized globally for its innovative strategies and significant influence on both the financial sector and policy-making. Dalio, often likened to the "Steve Jobs of Investing," has authored influential works like "Principles," which encapsulate his and Bridgewater's core philosophies of radical truth and transparency. These principles guide the firm's operations and contribute to its reputation as a pacesetter in the investment world.

1823917019142189056.png

Summary of New Buys

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing reveals significant new positions in the second quarter of 2024, including:

  • Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) with 194,333 shares valued at $38.92 million, making up 0.2% of the portfolio.
  • Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial) with 153,447 shares, representing 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $24 million.
  • Uranium Energy Corp (UEC, Financial) with 4,036,326 shares, also representing 0.13% of the portfolio and valued at $24.26 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant increases in existing holdings were also noted, particularly:

  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), where Dalio increased his stake by 1,597,676 shares, bringing the total to 2,645,567 shares. This adjustment, a 152.47% increase, now accounts for 1.61% of the portfolio, with a total value of $511.26 million.
  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) saw an addition of 510,822 shares, resulting in a total of 1,090,347 shares valued at $487.33 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Dalio exited several positions entirely in the second quarter of 2024, including:

  • Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial), where all 1,015,007 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.15%.
  • Intel Corp (INTC, Financial), with all 411,473 shares liquidated, resulting in a -0.09% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions in portfolio holdings were also strategically made, notably:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) was reduced by 1,372,830 shares, a 74.52% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.19%. The stock traded at an average price of $186.49 during the quarter.
  • Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) saw a reduction of 184,649 shares, a 65.86% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.72%. The stock's average trading price was $799.92 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 877 stocks. The top holdings were:

The portfolio is diversified across all 11 industries, reflecting Dalio's broad market engagement and strategic positioning.

1823917192639574016.png

1823917431979143168.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.