Director Christine Ortiz Sells 8,800 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 14, 2024, Christine Ortiz, a Director at Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA, Financial), executed a sale of 8,800 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,699 shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacture and sale of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates under various brands and is known for its innovative solutions in the water infrastructure sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $19.94, valuing the transaction at approximately $175,472. The sale occurred when the stock's market cap was about $3.12 billion, and the price-earnings ratio stood at 25.68. This price-earnings ratio is above the industry median of 21.65.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Mueller Water Products, Inc. is estimated at $13.92 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43.

The insider transaction history at Mueller Water Products, Inc. shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 15 insider sells and only 3 insider buys during this period.

1823918200480493568.png

This recent sale by Christine Ortiz aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, suggesting that insiders might perceive the shares to be fully valued or are taking profits after recent price movements.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.