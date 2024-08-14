On August 14, 2024, Christine Ortiz, a Director at Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA, Financial), executed a sale of 8,800 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,699 shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacture and sale of products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. The company operates under various brands and is known for its innovative solutions in the water infrastructure sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $19.94, valuing the transaction at approximately $175,472. The sale occurred when the stock's market cap was about $3.12 billion, and the price-earnings ratio stood at 25.68. This price-earnings ratio is above the industry median of 21.65.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Mueller Water Products, Inc. is estimated at $13.92 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43.

The insider transaction history at Mueller Water Products, Inc. shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 15 insider sells and only 3 insider buys during this period.

This recent sale by Christine Ortiz aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, suggesting that insiders might perceive the shares to be fully valued or are taking profits after recent price movements.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

