President and CEO of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN, Financial), Scott Romine, executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company on August 13, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,591.6 shares of Jackson Financial Inc.

Jackson Financial Inc specializes in providing retirement products and services, including annuities and investment management, to retail investors and institutions. The company aims to help customers secure their financial future and manage retirement income effectively.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Jackson Financial Inc were priced at $82.52, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $6.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 3.13, which is below the industry median of 11.25.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $38.92, suggesting that at the current price of $82.52, Jackson Financial Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.12.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's current valuation metrics and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

