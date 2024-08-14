Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Melanie Kirk - Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Head, IR



Hello, and welcome to the results briefing for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for the year ended June 30, 2024. I'm Melanie Kirk, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us.



For this briefing, we will have presentations from our CEO, Matt Comyn, with an overview of the business and the results as CFO, Alan Docherty, will provide the details on the results, and Matt will then provide an outlook and summary. The presentations will be followed by the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions.



I'll now hand over to Matt. Thank you, Matt.



Matt Comyn - Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Thank you, Mel, and good morning, everyone. It's great to be with you today.



This year, we've continued to focus on supporting our customers, investing to protect the community, and providing strength and stability to the broader economy. We know many of our customers are finding it harder and harder to deal with the higher